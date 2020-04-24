The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HERBERT JOSEPH ALLEY, 87, of Ceredo, husband of Helen Rideout Stevenson Alley, died April 20 at home. He retired from Ashland Oil. Private graveside service April 27, Alley-Miller Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut St., Kenova 25530. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements.
DELILAH EVELENE BEVINS, 91, of Robinette, W.Va., widow of Joseph Calvin Bevins, died April 23 in Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville, W.Va. Private family service 10 a.m. April 25, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in West Cemetery, Canada, Ky. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD ALLEN BIAS, 61, of Madison, W.Va., died April 17. He was co-owner and operator of Laurel Coal and 3D Management. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Kanawha Hospice Care.
HOPE SLONE BLACKBURN, 88, of Stanville, K., widow of Curtis Blackburn, died April 23 in Riverview Health Care Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Private family service is scheduled with burial in Blackburn Family Cemetery, Stanville. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY MILDRED BOWMAN, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio died April 24. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
OLEN D. CLAY, 84, of Huntington, widower of Hazel Clay, died April 23 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired welder at the former ACF Industries. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. April 28 at Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Friends may visit at the cemetery after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with restrictions to social distancing. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY HATCHER FOSSON, 92, of Ashland, mother of Mark Fosson of Lexington, Ky., Scott Fosson of Russell, Ky., and Lee Fosson of Ashland, died April 24 at home. Services will be private at Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
BERTA ESTHER HANSEN GILPIN, 82, of Ashland, died April 24. Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Hospice, Ashland. Services will be private. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TIMOTHY LANE GRAHAM, 52, of Lavalette, son of Ewel and Betty Graham, died April 23 at home. Private services will be held for the family. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
OTIS RUDOLPH HAGLEY, 89, of Lesage died April 24. Services will be private. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEFFERY IRVIN HARRISON, 56, of Huntington, husband of Lavonne Harrison, died April 22 at home. He was a cook. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MICHAEL XAVIER McDONALD, 71, of Flatwoods, Ky., father of Brennan and Kevin McDonald, died April 22 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN LOUISE MARCUM, 88, of Aflex, Ky., widow of Billy Gene Marcum, died April 22, 2020, at the home of her son at Canada, Ky. Funeral services will be private. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry Ky., is assisting the family. www.rerogesfh.com.
DONNIE RAY MILLER, 56, of Alkol, W.Va., died April 23. There will be a private graveside service at Cooper Cemetery, Alkol. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PHYLLIS ANN ROBINSON, 88, of Langley, Ky., widow of Charles Truman Robinson, died April 21 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg, Ky. Private graveside service April 24, Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
RONNIE EUGENE ROBINETTE, 63, of Logan, W.Va., brother of Randall Robinette of Davy’s Branch, Stanley Joe Robinette and Larry Robinette, both of South Man, W.Va., died April 22 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. He was an area cosmetologist. His request was cremation; there will be a memorial service at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JOHN ROGERS, 84, of Harold, Ky., husband of Inez Kidd Rogers, died April 23 at home. Private family service is scheduled with burial in John Rogers Cemetery, Harold, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
BERNICE RAY SANDERS, 84, of Huntington, died April 21 at Grayson’s Assisted Living, Huntington. She was a retired teacher and administrator with the Wayne County Public School System. A private graveside funeral service will be held for the family. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
LARRY D. SEXTON, 68, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Gina Adkins Sexton, died April 23 at home. He was a master plumber for Classic Construction Company. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. April 28, Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 27 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CLARA JO SIMMONS, 95, of Huntington, died April 23 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. She was an inspector for Owens-Illinois. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
NANCY LOU SIMS, 89, of Belle, W.Va., widow of Charles Edward Sims, died April 23at Wyngate Senior Living Center. She was a retired Kanawha County substitute teacher. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES E. SPENCER, 81, of Huntington, died April 21 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He worked as an accountant and manager in health care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Rd., Huntington WV, 25701. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a future date. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VIRGINIA RENEE WALL, 58, of Barboursville, daughter of Phyllis Bush Fizer of Barboursville, died April 23 at home. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEVE WALLEN SR., 76, of Garrett, Ky., widower of Scarlett Hall Wallen, died April 19 in Hazard (Ky.) Appalachian Regional Hospital. Private family graveside service April 24, Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
LESLIE ROY WILLIAMS, 89, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died April 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. A private graveside service and burial will be April 25, at Concord Cemetery in Henderson, W.Va. There will be no public visitation. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point
Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.