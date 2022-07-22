The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LONA LOU COOK FINLEY, 94, formerly of Huntington, widow of Glenn Finley, died July 18 in Falls Church, Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 25 at Reger Funeral Home; burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.regerfh.com.
DANIEL IRVING FREA, 71, of Waterloo, Ohio, died July 21 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
DAVID ALLEN HAMLIN, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 21 in Four Seasons of Washington Nursing & Rehab. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 25 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial to follow in Getaway Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
STEVE JAVINS, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Angela Boster Javins, died July 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a former employee of RF Steiner and Lawter Electric Motor Co. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 25 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 23 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DENISE FRANCES MARCUM, 51, of Williamson, W.Va., wife of Avery Marcum, died July 17 at home. She worked in the billing department for Mingo/Pike Health. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 23 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, Belfry, Ky. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to help with funeral expenses. www.rerogersfh.com.
JULIA V. McCALLISTER, 90 of Culloden died July 20. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 24 at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday.
DAVID LEE PACK III, 49, of Ironton, father of Ashley Stalnaker Pack and Jerran Pack, died July 21 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an independent distributor of Flower’s Bakery in Ashland. Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated, and no services are planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ALICE ROSE PRICE, 91, of Madison, W.Va., died July 20. Graveside service at 11 a.m. July 22 at Family Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
VIRGINIA LEIGH RIGGS RICKMAN, 87, of Huntington died July 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon July 26 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
PHYLLIS F. STAPLETON, 89, of Huntington, widow of Fred H. Stapleton Jr., died July 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a bookkeeper for several local businesses. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kiwanis Day Care Center, 71 Washington Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
