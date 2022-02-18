The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM GARNER CALLAWAY, 87 of Huntington, widower of Judith Stevens Callaway, died Feb. 16 at The Woodlands Retirement Community. He retired as International Sales and Development Manager with Inco Alloys. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. March 5 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Smith Hall at the church. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
HELEN DAVIS, 59, of Branchland, W.Va., died Feb. 16. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Hargis Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.handleyfh.com.
ERCEL CLAYTON DICKENS, 73, of Scribner, Neb., widower of Karen McKinney Dickens, died Feb. 15. He worked in auto parts sales in Grayson, Ky., Funeral service will be 11 am. Feb. 23 at Temple Baptist Church, Flatwoods, Ky.; burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES HEFNER, 88, of Huntington, husband of Lucille Hefner, died Jan. 29 in the Village at Riverview. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at First Church of the Nazarene. Friends and family gather one hour before service Feb. 26 at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Huntington City Mission or to the church designated for the HFYouth program. www.beardmortuary.com.
DONALD RAY JARRELL, 65, of Ceredo, husband of Lisa “Missy” Hale Jarrell, died Feb. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an attorney. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
RONDEL JOHNSON, 79, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Debra Holstein Johnson, died Feb. 18. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial in Johnson Family Cemetery, Richardson, Ky. Visitation after 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the funeral home.
ALDEN SIEGLE, 93, of Prichard, husband of Marsha Siegle, died Feb. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from the Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral service at noon Feb. 20 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Cyrus Cemetery. Visitation at 10 a.m. Feb. 20.
RICHARD ALAN SPENCER of Ironton, husband of Shawn Brogan Spencer, died Feb. 14. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RENA TOMBLIN, 89, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Arnold Tomblin, died Feb. 17 in Ashland Community Hospice Center. She was a former head bank teller. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Graveside committal will be Feb. 22 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.