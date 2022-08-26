The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CORALIE ELLEN ADKINS, 93, of Huntington died Aug. 24. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PRENTESS LEE BALL, 95, of Prestonsburg, Ky., father of Ronald Ball, died Aug. 25 in Highlands ARH. He was a salesman for Unijax Corporation. Funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 and after 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at the funeral home.
TRENTON ANDREW BAUMGARD, 22, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL DOUGLAS BOOTH, 67, of Huntington, husband of Darlene Booth, died Aug. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a plumber and pipe fitter. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home in Ceredo.
MARY FRANCES COLEGROVE, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Arvin Odell Colegrove, died Aug. 26 in St Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ANNETTE JEAN COLLINS, 66, of Milton died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANET YVONNE CONLEY, 87, of Huntington, wife of Bill Conley, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a bookkeeper for Sunset Furniture Corp. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
REV. ROBERT “BOB” LEWIS COOK, 82, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 17 anf his wife KAREN COX COOK, 82, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., died Aug. 19. There will be a combined celebration of life service for Bob and Karen at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3 at Lake Gibson Church of the Nazarene in Lakeland, Florida.
ALMEIDA GEORGIA CREMEANS, 93, of Huntington died Aug. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Pete Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the funeral home in Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GARY MICHAEL DENNIS, 70, of Huntington died Aug. 22 at home. There will be a private honoring service. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JASON RAY DONIFF, 45, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Julie Doniff, died Aug. 26. There will be a private family service at a later time. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations towards funeral expenses.
DOROTHY JEAN MECHAM DONOHOE, 96 of Huntington died Aug. 24 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral Mass will be conducted at noon Aug. 29 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service at the church Monday. wwwhensonandkitchen.com
PHILIP MICHAEL HARRIS, 54, of Huntington died Aug. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MAE INSCOE, 83 of Huntington, wife of Bobby Inscoe, died Aug. 26 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
PAULINE R. KAPLAN, 92, of Huntington, mother of Allen Kaplan of Huntington, died Aug. 25 in The Wyngate, Barboursville. She retired as Administrator for the American Red Cross. Service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in the B’nai Israel Section of Spring Hill Cemetery. Great appreciation is extended to The Wyngate at Barboursville staff, for their care of Pauline. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to B’nai Sholom Congregation. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
CAROL ANN MONEYHUN, of Huntington died Aug. 25. Celebration of life ceremony will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 28, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VESTER PATRICK NAPIER, 84, of Genoa, widower of Fern Cyrus Napier, died Aug. 24 at the home of his eldest daughter. He retired from Ballard’s Farm Sausage. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Robertson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
KENNETH DAVID NARRAMORE, 52, of Huntington, father of Amanda Marie Webber of Clinton, Tenn., and Haley Renae Hill of Huntington, died Aug. 23. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to assist with final expenses. You can donate by clicking the “Donate Now” tab on the funeral home website. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
DEVLIN NORVELL, infant son of Todd and Angelea Sexton Norvell of Huntington, died Aug. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. t ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES E. PINE, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Vonna Pine, died Aug. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 29 at the funeral home. www. ehallfuneralhome.com.
RONALD WAYNE SHACKELFORD, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 22. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Sixteenth Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial follows in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Callender Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
RUTH WALLACE, 90, of Huntington, widow of Lonnie A. Wallace, died Wednesday at Madison Park. She worked at Perry-Norvelle Shoe Factory and Maidenform. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 30 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the funeral home in Huntington. www.regerfh.com
HELEN KAY WILLIAMS, 88, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 19 in Bay Care Hospital, Winter Haven, Fla. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment in White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.