The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROSLEE HAMMOND ADKINS, 100, of Wayne died Nov. 3. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DONALD DEE ARTHUR, 78 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 3 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAULINE BAILEY, 80 of Huntington, mother of Dorothy Bailey, died Nov. 2 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
MANDA SUE COX, 71 of Louisa, Ky., died Nov. 3. She was a retired CMA with the Jordan Center. Honoring her wishes, services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
AMANDA JANE BONNER CREMEANS, 38 of Barboursville, wife of Anthony Cremeans II, died Nov. 3. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pink Daisy Project: 15600 NE 8th St #632 Bellevue, WA 98008, or Tanner A. Brown savings account for education at City National Bank. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDITH MICHELLE CREMEANS, 45, of Huntington, died Nov. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no service at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ASHLEY DAWN DILLON, 33 of Turkey Creek, Ky., daughter of Jack R. Dillon and Dawn L. Dillon of Turkey Creek, died Nov. 3 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
VIRGINIA SUE WEBB ELLIS, 52, of Logan, W.Va., wife of Rick Ellis, died Nov. 1 at home. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. Friends and family gather one hour before service.
DAVID LEE ENDICOTT, 71 of Gilbert, W.Va., died Oct. 29 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert. Burial in Hollywood Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral home.
DOLORES FOOSE, 86 of Huntington, wife of Frances Foose, died Nov. 2 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired teacher. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at noon Nov. 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
DOTTY LOU HAYES, 73, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Oct. 26. There will be a joint funeral service for Dotty and Sherri Hayes at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
SHERRI LYNN HAYES, 53, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Oct. 26. There will be a joint funeral service for Dotty and Sherri Hayes at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
ARTHUR LINZY HONAKER, 67 of Branchland, father of Terry Honaker of Greenville, Ohio, and Jessica Honaker of Griffithsville, W.Va., died Nov. 3. He was a mechanic for the Lincoln County Board of Education. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 6 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Walker Adkins Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
BEULAH FAYE JUSTICE, 87 of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Pete Junstice, died Nov. 4 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELLEN ANNE DAVIS REED MARTIN, 96, of Charleston, W.Va., died Nov. 4 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1607 Bigley Ave., Charleston. Burial at Mount Herman Church, Gandeeville, W.Va. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
TAMMY RANAE MARTIN, 54, of Huntington, wife of Derek Martin, died Nov. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a memorial service at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JEREMY DALE MATHIS, 44, formerly of Huntington, father of Max Mathis, died Nov. 3 in Concord Health and Rehabilitation Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Maple Hill Cemetery. A procession leaves Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, at 12:40 p.m. Nov. 7. www.rollinsfh.com.
WALTER FREDERICK SCHRODER, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Brenda Schroder, died Nov. 3 at home. Private family service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRIAN O’DALE STEWART, 35 formerly of Huntington, son of Peggy Graham-Bortz, died Sept. 30. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CAROL LYNN VASS, 85 of Huntington, widow of Richard Perdue Vass, died Nov. 4 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.