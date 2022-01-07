The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANNY RAY CRANK, 53, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Shelley Crank, died Jan. 5 at home. Graveside service at noon Jan. 10 at Harvey Family Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www. ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID R. DEAL, 62, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was owner and director of Deal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to David Deal Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 518, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT FOWLER, 81, of Barboursville, husband of Sheila Halstead Fowler, died Jan. 4in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired firefighter for the City of Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHILLIP EDWARD GIFFORD, 67, of South Point, Ohio, father of Christopher Dale Gifford, Jennifer Lou Allen, Toni Andrea Edward, died Jan. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a celebration of life from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
MERLE LEE GOODPASTER, 77, of Milton died Jan. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WANDA B. HAYES, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 5 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. Funeral Service will be at noon, on Jan. 11, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACQUELINE CHAPMAN HENDERSON, 66, of Ona died Jan. 3 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 10 at Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Burial following in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of the arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RUSTY LEEP, 47, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Shawna Skeens Leep, died Jan. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He worked as a RN at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. Jan. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. before service. Private family service and burial will be held at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
IMOGENE DAMRON PARSONS, 91, of Kenova, widow of Arthur Parsons, died Jan. 6 in Huntington. A graveside memorial will be 11 a.m., Jan. 8, at The Peaceful Gardens Cemetery, Genoa. Memorial contributions may be sent to organizations that support veterans. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is directing arrangements.
CHARLES HARVEY RUNYON, 81, of Ironton, died Jan. 2 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. He worked at Chandler Kitchens. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. He worked at Chandler Kitchens. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN DAVID SABOLSICE, 83, of Flatwoods, Ky., widower of Marilyn Joan Pierro Sabolsice, died Jan. 6 at home. He was a Union Pipe Fitter and owner of S&S Carryout, Ironton. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 10 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHRISTOPHER WAYNE STEPHENS, 54 of Buckhead, Ga., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 6. He was a pawn broker. The family will receive friends on Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Point Community Church. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. A private interment will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Point Community Church at lakepoint.cc. A.E. Carter Funeral Home, Madison, Ga., has care of arrangements. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with local arrangements.