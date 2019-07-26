The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GERALDINE BURTON ATKINS, 96, of Rock Creek, W.Va., widow of Mosie E. Atkins, died July 23. She was a Boone County, W.Va., schoolteacher. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. www.handleyfh.com.
IVAN BENSON JR., 72, of Lesage, formerly Glenwood, died July 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at a later time. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HENRY DEWEY BIRD, 72, of Barboursville, died July 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
HELEN RUTH BRADSHAW BLANKENSHIP, 90, of Wayne, widow of Floyd Blankenship, died July 24 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Blankenship Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
MATIA SUE FRYE, 55, of Milton, died July 24. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KAYLA SUE JAMES, 26, of Richmond, Ky., formerly Huddy, Ky., daughter of Karen Sue Smith James of Richmond, died July 24. She was a waitress at Olive Garden, Richmond. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Saturday during visitation hours of 6 to 9 p.m. at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
JUDITH ANTHELIA ADKINS MILLER KELLY, 72, of Barboursville, died July 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
DEBORAH JUNE LYONS KINSER, 60, of Ceredo, died July 25 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was an account associate with Roche Biomedical Laboratories. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. The family will greet friends one hour before the service on Sunday. Burial will follow in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Debbie’s memory, to a kidney or cancer foundation of your choice. www.rollinsfh.com.
MEGAN LIVELY, 33, of Buckhannon, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, daughter of Greg Lively and Carla Golden and Alisa Lively, died July 24. Services and interment will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to Upshur County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 275, Buckhannon WV 26201. Arrangements are in care of Heavner & Cutright Funeral Chapel, Buckhannon, W.Va.
NANCY JOAN MARTIN, 82, of Huntington, widow of Michael James Martin, died July 4 at her daughter’s residence. She was a caregiver. A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Shepherds Fold Baptist Church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JERRY EDWIN McNEELY of Cross Lanes, W.Va., died July 24 at home. He was a retired body shop supervisor at General Motors in Wentzville, Mo. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Monday, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.jamesfh.com.
BETTY JANE MITCHELL, 87, of Henderson, W.Va., died July 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Lone Oak Rogers Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
ARLIE E WEBB, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Betty Webb, died July 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He had worked for Century Oil Company. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home.
MSgt (retired) JEFFREY PAUL WILLIAMSON, 62, formerly of Huntington, husband of Janice LaBarbera Williamson, died July 19 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, N.C. He retired from the United States Air Force. There was a memorial service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at First United Methodist Church, Washington, N.C., with burial in the church prayer garden. Memorials may be made to the N.C. Troopers Association, Caisson Unit, PO Box 840, Summerfield, NC 27358. Paul Funeral Home and Crematory, Washington, is assisting his family. www.paulfuneralhome.com.
ANNA JEAN WORKMAN, 77, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Bob Workman, died July 25. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home.