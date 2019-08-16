The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TISHA DENISE ADKINS, 61, of Huntington, widow of Douglas Adkins, died August 8, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 17at Altizer Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SANDRA KAY BELVILLE, 64, of Huntington, wife of Patrick Todd Belville, died August 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MARY MARTHA BRYANT, 74, of Madera, Calif., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 14 at the Madera Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was an EMT. Visitation one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LYDIA JANE COLEMAN, 83, of Pinsonfork, Ky., widow of Cecil Coleman, died August 16 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. August 20, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. August 10 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
LILLIAN SYLVIA SEESTALLER DICK, 83, of Milton died Aug. 15. She was a retired nursing instructor. Funeral services 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Ave., Number 3018, Cincinnati, OH, 45229.www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NOAH NELSON FINLEY JR., 78, of Dunlow, husband of Bonnie Sue Finley, died August 15. He was the Pastor of Sweet Home Church at Fort Gay. Funeral service at noon Monday, Ferguson Branch House of Prayer. Burial in Noah Nelson Finley Family Cemetery. Visitation 5 p.m. Sunday, Ferguson Branch House of Prayer. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
JOHN HENRY HALE, 85, of Hueysville, Ky., died August 14 in the UK Bluegrass Hospice Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sunday, August 18, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Prater Cemetery, Hueysvile. Visitation all day Saturday, August 17 at the funeral home.
INEZ H. JUSTICE, 87, of Martin, Ky., widow of Charles Justice, died Aug. 13 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 16, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky.; Visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 15 at the funeral home.
KAREN SCALF McCOY, 61, of Sidney, Ky., wife of David G. McCoy II, died Aug. 14. She worked at First National Bank of Pikeville and the Pike County Board of Education. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 17, McVeigh First Baptist Church; visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 16 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Pike County East Gideona, PO Box 503. Belfry, KY 41514. RE Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, is assisting her family. www.rerogersfh.com.
GLEMA GAY MARTIN MOORE, 79, of Langley, Ky., wife of Budge Moore, died Aug. 13 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Aug. 17, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, K.; burial in Harry Lee Moore Cemetery, Langley, Ky. Visitation all day Aug. 16 at the funeral home.
CLAY NAPIER, 53, of Huntington, died Aug. 11 at home. He was a truck driver. There will be a graveside funeral service, 2 p.m. Sunday, Community Gardens, Wayne. There will be no procession to the cemetery. www.regerfh.com.
MARY ELIZABETH PARSONS, 69, of Wayne, died August 15. She retired from Marshall University Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association, Ohio Valley Affiliate, 162 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
DOLORES ILENE MEREDITH SMITH, 84, of Huntington, died August 14. Visitation 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church with funeral service at 3 p.m.. Burial at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
RUBY D. SNYDER, 90, of Huntington, died August 15 in Madison Park Healthcare. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
BEATRICE SKEENS STILTNER, 93, of Wayne, died August 15 in Harbor Healthcare in Ironton. She was a retired nurse’s aide for Huntington State Hospital. Funeral services 1 p.m. Sunday, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
BOBBY GENE THACKER, 78, of Ivel, Ky., widower of Glenna Wilson Thacker, died Aug. 10 at home. Funeral service noon Aug. 15, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Visitation all day Aug. 14 at the funeral home.