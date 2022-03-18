The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAUL DAVID BAILEY, 68, of Huntington, husband of Deborah Bailey, died March 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked for the Dutch Miller Automotive Group. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 21 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Forest Lawn Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
GENEVA L. MCFARLIN SIERER BOLEY, 69, of Grayson, Ky., formerly of Ironton, wife of Lee Boley, died March 16 at home. She was a retired manager for ACS Communication Business Call Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. March 23 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JO ANN SMITH CANTERBURY, 93 of Wayne, widow of Claude R. Canterbury, died March 17 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. March 20 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
RICHARD G. FRANKLIN, 66, of South Point, Ohio, died March 17 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. March 21 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NANCY SUE McCALLISTER HELMONDOLLAR, 58, of South Point, Ohio, died March 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a certified medical assistant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 22 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in the Helmondollar Family Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MARY ELLEN CORBIN JENKINS, 66, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of John T. Jenkins Sr., died March 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a state tested Nursing Assistant at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ANDREA NICHOLE KIRK, 27, of Huntington died March 9. Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. March 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
GLEN D. KITTS, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Barbara Adkins Kitts, died March 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired boilermaker from CSX Railroad. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. March 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROSEMARY LITTLE, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Glenn A. Little Jr., died March 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. March 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL “SPEEDO” MALLON McCALLISTER, 98, of Milton died March 16. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 21 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ETHEL MARIE RAMEY, 74, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Leroy “Jim” Ramey, died March 17 in Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 19 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in the Ramey Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service.
EDWARD BRADFORD REAGAN, 62, of Huntington, rother of Lorrie Reagan Bills and Joseph Reagan, died March 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked in the greenhouses at Spurlock’s Flowers. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the WV Forestry Division. www.beardmortuary.com.
RYAN LEE RICHARDS, 34, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WALDEN BENNETT ROUSH, 82, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 12 in Jacksonville, Fla. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 19 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Point Pleasant. Burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
CAROLYN SUE THOMAS, 73, of South Point, Ohio, died March 17 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. There will be a celebration of life from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANTHONY JOE VANHOOSE, 50, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly Ashland, husband of Becky VanHoose, died March 14. He was a Registered Respiratory Therapist at Conway and then Wacamaw Community hospitals. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 22 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Fannin Cemetery. Visitation will e two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Down Syndrome Society of Louisville, Attn: Rosie, 5110 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, KY, 40291 or Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, Attn: Paige Smith, 3701 Lansdowne Drive, Ashland, KY, 41102.
GARY G. WALKER, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 10. No services are planned. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
JOHNNY PAUL WATSON, 62, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Shirley Watson, died March 18 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.