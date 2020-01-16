The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT GENE ADAMS, 88, of Huntington died Jan. 12 in Cornerstone Hospital. He was a retired journalist with several papers in W.Va. and Virginia. Military graveside services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family.www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL WILLIAM ACKISON, 50, of Ironton, father of Emily Malphrus and Rachel Ackison, died Jan. 15. It was his request to be cremated and memorial donations in his memory be made to the Lawrence United Methodist Church of Pedro, Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
BILL ANGLE, 88, of Huntington, husband of Naomi Ruth Angle, died Jan. 15. He retired from Huntington Housing Authority. Celebration of life visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Jan. 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Donations are suggested to acharity of your choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VELMA ELLEN SMITH AUFFANT, 87of Milton, died Jan. 16 in Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden. Service will be at noon Jan. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with family visiting one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in the Templeton Cemetery.
Funeral service for TIMMY UMAH BALL, 53, of Huntington, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Neal Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOE EDWARD BOYD JR., 65, of Wayne, widower of Joyce Penix Boyd, died Jan. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a river pilot for Marathon Marine. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 19, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Golden Oaks Cemetery, Ashland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
IMOGENE BROWNING, 92, of Genoa, widow of Kelly Browning, died Jan. 14 in Heritage Center in Huntington. She was a retired supervisor for Norton Company, Akron, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 19, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
LOIS JANE CLECKLEY, 79, of Huntington, widow of Joe Nathan Cleckley, died Jan. 12. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Young Chapel A.M.E. Church in Huntington. A prayer service will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. www. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KEITH ROY GILKERSON, 62, of Salt Rock, died Jan. 14 at home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Graveside services will follow at Green Valley Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BENITA FAY KELLY, 68, of Vinton, Ohio, mother of Robin Shriver and Jason Marcum, both of Vinton, died Jan. 14 at her daughter’s home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 20, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
HARTSEL AUBREY LEEP, 78 of Huntington, died Jan. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired crane operator for Steel of WV. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.
RAY E. LEWIS, 79, of Gallipolis, Ohio, father of Sandy Plantz of Gallipolis and Adan Lewis of Wilmington, Ohio, died Jan. 14 in Abbyshire Place in Bidwell, Ohio. He was a former employee of the GDC and was a farmer. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 19, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
ANGELA M. MOORE, 57, of Ashland, wife of mark A. Moore, died Jan. 15. Funeral service will be 1 pm. Jan. 20, Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Friends may call 30 minutes before the service at the mausoleum. Miller Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
TESS MORGAN MOORE of Huntington died Dec. 14, 2019 at home. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington. A reception celebrating Tess' life will immediately follow at the Huntington Museum of Art. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ROBERT ALLEN NANCE SR., 45, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Wayne and Linda Gannon Nance, died Jan. 14. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Ironton City Mission, 710 N. 5th St., Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HENRY HOWARD NORRIS, 77, of Milton, died Jan. 16 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Union Baptist Church, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home.
RALPH L SAUNDERS, 98, from Weeki Wachee, Fla., formerly from Huntington died Jan. 12 at Oak Hill Hospital, Weeki Wachee. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 18, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
EMMA LORRAINE "POLLY" SCHNEIDER, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 15. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Jan. 19, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. www.slackandwallace.com.