The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALICE MAY PEMBERTON BARBER, 92, of Ironton, widow of Donald Keith Barber, died Sept. 21 at Ayden Healthcare, Jackson, Ohio. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Woodland Cemetery, Section 12, Ironton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
BETTY JO BELLOMY, 84, of Huntington, mother of Ricky and Mike Bellomy and Karen Bellomy Taylor, died Sept. 18 at home. She was a caregiver working for Cabell County CCSO. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in May Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CLOVIS EUGENE CARPENTER, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Ruth Carpenter, died Sept. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Family and friends gather from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made towards funeral expenses.
WILLIAM EDWARD COOPER, 59, of Ironton, died Sept. 23 in Kings Daughter’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Sept. 27 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
CHRISTINE FERRELL DUNFEE, 90, of Huntington, mother of Lee Dunfee and Ronda Leonard, died Sept. 19 in Madison Park Healthcare. She retired from Huntington Industries. Burial will be in Ferrell Cemetery, Stopover, Ky. At her request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT EVANICH, 73, of Scottown, Ohio, died Sept. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, and his wife, PAMELA EVANICH, 72, died Sept. 23 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROSEMARY JUNE LINKFIELD, 82, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Edward Lee Linkfield, died Sept. 22 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. Private family services will be Sept. 25 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.slackandwallace.com.
JANET GIBBS STAPLETON MARSH of Ashland, widow of Paul Stapleton, died Sept. 13 in KDMC. She was an Ashland business owner, including Blue Powder Buff Boutique, Western Hills Motor Lodge and Restaurant, Marsh Prescription Center, Western Hills Floral and Gift Shop and Thirteenth Street Storage Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Ashland Area Animal Rescue, Boyd County Animal Shelter or Rose Hill Christian School. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CAROL SUE HAYTON MEREDITH, 79, of Kenova, wife of Berlin Ray Meredith Sr., died Sept. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Kenova United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept.25 at the Kenova United Methodist Church. www.rollinsfh.com.
NORMAN PAULEY, 70, of Fort gay, father of Carla Williamson and Danyon Howard, died Sept. 14. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; visitation one hour before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
DEWANDA SANDERS, 88 of Wayne, widow of Clarence Sanders, died Sept. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow, W.Va. The use of masks and social distancing are requested. A procession to Sanders Cemetery will leave Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
CAROL S. SPENCE, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA SUE STEVENS, 70, of Pineville, W.Va., died Sept. 22. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Hager Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. www.handleyfh.com.
BEVERLY JEAN STURGEON of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., wife of Ronald Lee Sturgeon, died Sept. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was an LPN. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial will be in Moore’s chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
JOHN LAYNE WARD, 67, of Huntington, husband of Joyce Ward, died Sept. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour before services at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ORETHA MAXINE CRABTREE WELLMAN, 89, of Fort Gay, widow of Jack Wellman, died Sept. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be private, and burial will be in Bartram Fort Gay Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MARTIN WILLIAMSON, 29, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 21 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.