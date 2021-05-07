The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JUANITA MARIE DILLON, 85, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Joe Dillon, died May 6 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. May 12 at Mamre Cemetery. Procession lines up at 12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, and leaves at 12:45 p.m. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
LISA LOUISE DUTCHER, 65, of Huntington, mother of George Michael Roy Jr., died April 28 in Cornerstone Hospital. She was a retired R.N. There will be memorial services at Celebration Church at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHERRY LYNN GIBSON, 63, of Huntington, widow of Delbert McKinley Gibson Sr., died May 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 13 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
SHERRI YVONNE HOLBROOK, 58, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 6 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NANCY LEE BATES JAMES, 94 of Huntington, widow of Frank Edward James, died May 2. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. May 8 at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CARLA CAPPER MORRIS, 88, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of William Morris, died May 7 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Section I. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. May 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mamre Baptist Church, 2367 Co Rd 182, Kitts Hill, OH 45645. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ARTHUR MICHAEL PRESTON, 68, of South Point, Ohio, fiancée of Frances Nolan, died May 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a distribution manager for the Air Force. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 10 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
REV. EARL L. ROBINSON, 65, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Debi Robinson, died May 5. He retired from Amherst Coal Company. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. May 9 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 8 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.