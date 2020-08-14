The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LUCY ARMILDA ADKINS, 93 of Wayne, W.Va., widow of Arnie Herbert Adkins, died Aug. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Aug. 15 at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting her family with arrangements.
TERRY ALLEN BANDY, 59, of Barboursville, husband of Rebecca Burton Bandy, died Aug. 11 at home. There will be no service at this time. He was a contractor by trade. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRIAN EVERETTE BOOTH, 34, of Morehead, Ky., formerly of Fort Gay, widower of Sara LeAnn Wallace Booth, died Aug. 8 at Daytona Beach, Fla. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 16 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Booth Memorial Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
SARA LeANN WALLACE BOOTH, 26, of Fort Gay, widow of Brian Everette Booth, died Aug. 8 at Daytona Beach, Fla. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Robertson Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
ROSE LEE DOZIER, 95, of Huntington, died Aug. 14 in Huntington. She and her husband, Bob, were the owners and operators of Gladwell Pharmacy. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Aug. 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Private burial will be at a later date at Richmond Cemetery, Richmond, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before the service Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Sixth Avenue Church of Christ, 530 20th Street, Huntington, WV 25703. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUBY GAY DUDDING, 66, of Wayne, mother of Ruby Endicott of Wayne, Della Dudding of Dunlow and David Dudding of Genoa, died Aug. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired case worker for KVC Behavioral Health. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 16, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home.
ELVA JEAN FERGUSON, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Terry D. Ferguson, died Aug. 13. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home.
ETHEL L. FOWLER, 92, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. on Aug. 17 Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ALFRED "LEE" GREENE, 70, of Ironton, husband of Linda Hay Greene, died Aug. 11 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. He was a retired electrician with Muth Lumber Company and former owner/operator of Greene's Electric. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial follows in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service time at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Oakland Chapel Church.
SHAWNEE JEAN NEAL, 66, of Huntington, died Aug. 11 at home. She was a dental assistant. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Social distancing and wearing a face mask will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701 or the charity of one's choice. www.regerfh.com.
JACK DEE SPURLOCK, 86, of Russell, Ky., widower of Edward R. Fayne II, died Aug. 14 in Ironton. He was the owner and operator of Spurlock’s Printing. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHARON DALAYNE McCLELLAN WILSON, 72, of Ironton, widow of Chester Wilson, died Aug. 6 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.