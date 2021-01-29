The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL BACK, 69, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widower of Mary Kerns Back, died Jan. 28. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 30 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DWIGHT DALE BLANKENSHIP II, 26 of Fort Campbell, Ky., formerly of Genoa, son of Dwight Dale Blankenship of Giles, Va., and Terrina Williamson Blankenship of Genoa, died Jan. 25. He was member of US Army Active Duty Component as an 11B Infantryman and assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment Leader RAKKASANS and a sniper in the scout platoon of HHC, 1-187 IN. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks and social distancing will be required.
SALLY BOGGS, 73, of Ironton, wife of Roy Boggs, died Jan. 27 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She retired as secretary of Mamre Baptist Church. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MAUDE MARJORIE PAYNE BOWEN, 94, of Ironton, widow of Richard Bowen, died Jan. 27 in Close to Home Assisted Living, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, livestreamed at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Facebook page; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Memorial service at the church at a later date. Donations are suggested to the church.
RYAN ALLEN BOWMAN, 22, of Ironton, son of Mack and Kimberly McClaskey Bowman of Ironton, died Jan. 27 at home. He was a construction worker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 1 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TERESA ANN FERRIS, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Paul Franklin Ferris, died Jan. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family services and burial will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY SUE FUNDERBURK, 78, of Huntington, widow of James Funderburk, died Jan. 27 in Heritage Center. She was a social worker with the Huntington City Mission. Arrangements are incomplete. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family.www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLOTTE ELOISE INSCO, 87 of Huntington, widow of Robert Lewis Insco, died Jan. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired secretary, for Southwestern Community Action. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Crook Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel. www.regerfh.com.
DENNIS P. JOHNSON, 65, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Candy Wingett Johnson, died Jan. 28 at home. He was the Administrative Liaison with TACS of Southeast Ohio. Friends and family gathering will be from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Feb. 2 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Military honors at 7:45 p.m. Social distance and masks are required. Burial will be in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
RONALD JEFFREY “JEFF” JOHNSON, 63, of Huntington died Jan. 27in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. His wife, KAREN "KC" JOHNSON, 63, died Jan. 16 at home. He retired as head carpenter at the Peace Center in Greenville, S.C. Graveside services for both will be will be 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Swann Cemetery, Barboursville. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA ANN ZGAINER MAYS, 72, of Ashland, wife of Joey Brian Mays, died Jan. 27. She retired from AK Steel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DORIS JEAN MERRETT, 79, of Ranger, W.Va., wife of Franklin Merrett, died Jan. 29. Funeral service will be1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Camp Branch Church, Branchland, W.Va.; burial in Watson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
TERRY LEE NEAL, 68, of Milton died Jan. 28 at home. He retired from CSX and the WV Army National Guard. Visitation will be private with family only, masks are required at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Graveside service 2 p.m. Jan. 31 at Forest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Baptist Church. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELEANOR LOU SMITH, 82, of Phelps, Ky., formerly of Ransom, Ky., died Jan. 28 at Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehab Center. Visitation will be held Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. until the funeral beginning at 10 a.m. in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
THOMAS “TOMMY” YOUNG, 81, of Bob White, W.Va., husband of Marina, died Jan. 21 in Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was a member of the UMWA. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 25, Freedie Freewill Baptist Church, Van, W.Va. Burial will follow in Noah White Cemetery, Bim, W.Va. A walk-through visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. Handley Funeral Home, Danville W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.