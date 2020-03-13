The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY JO BALDWIN, 89, of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Larry Thomas Baldwin and Missy Evans, died March 11 at Holzer Medical Center. She and husband James Baldwin owned and operated Jim Baldwin’s Fine Guns of Gallipolis. There will be a private, family service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Holzer Hospice. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
WALDON "WALDO" KEITH DAVIS, 72, of Huntington died March 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
PAMELLA MAE DEAN, 78, of Salt Rock died March 12. Funeral service will be conducted at noon March 16 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Monday at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
WINNIE FAY QUEEN DYER, 87, of Kenova, widow of Boyd Eugene Dyer, died Feb. 27 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial following in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
HENRIETTA GRIMMETT, 50, of Genoa died March 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 17 at New Beginnings Church. Burial will follow in the Blankenship Day Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
WANDA LOU ROSS HOLBROOK HENRY, 82, of Rush, Ky., mother of Stephen Ross Holbrook of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Baron Dean Holbrook and Kathryn Louise Smith, both of Rush, died March 13 in Woodland Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center. She was a seamstress for White Mountain Creemery. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 17 at Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsbury, Ky.; burial in Ross Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
JAMES DALE MAYNARD, 39, of Dunlow, son of Gary and Yvonne Jarrells Maynard of Dunlow, died March 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a former foreman at Fairfax Roofing Company. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. March 16 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at McCann Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. March 15 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.