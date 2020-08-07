The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT GARFIELD ADKINS JR., 71, of Huntington, husband of Susan Adkins, died Aug. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Sunshine Free Will Baptist Church, 2111 James River Rd., Huntington. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sunshine Free Will Baptist Church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
PEGGY JO ARTHUR, 50, of Huntington, died Aug. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
ROGER LEE BAILEY of Huntington, W.Va., died July 26. Private service July 30. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Huntington. Memorial contributions may be made to Aleyah’s Army at https://DSAMT.donordrive.com/team/6530. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family.
JAMES BLEDSOE, 77, of Huntington, husband of Judy Bledsoe, died Aug. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.rollinsfh.com.
JANICE S. BURKE, 71, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of John S. Burke, died Aug. 5 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be no public services. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM HARVEY CHAFIN, 70, of Huntington, died Aug. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired mechanic and truck driver. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Aug. 9, at Kelly Perry Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the cemetery. A procession will be leaving Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, at 10:30 a.m. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
CECILY PEARL CRAWFORD, infant daughter of Curtis and Emily Crawford of Fort Gay, died Aug. 5 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be no services. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ROGER DALE ENDICOTT JR., 49, of Davin, W.Va., husband of Michele Hoosier Endicott, died Aug. 4. He was a truck driver and had worked for Mountaineer Security. There will be a gathering of friends, 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. His request was cremation. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BILLY BABE HALSTEAD, 61, of Huntington, husband of Tearasa Halstead, died Aug. 5 at home. He was a union dock worker for Kroger Company at Proctorville, Ohio. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 8, at Halstead Family Cemetery at Pool, W.Va. White Funeral Home at Summersville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation. www.whitefuneralhome.com.
GARY LEE HARVEY II, of Ironton died Aug. 4 at home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Woodland Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RONALD DALE LUCAS, 82, of Huntington, husband of Shirley Adams Lucas, died Aug. 3 in Huntington Health and Rehab. He was a retired electrician from South Point Ethanol. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Reger Funeral Home Chapel, Huntington; burial at 2 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. Service will be webcast at the funeral home website www.regerfh.com.
JESSICA HOPE GREEN McNEELY, 34, of Switzer, W.Va., died Aug. 4. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES ALLEN MELROSE, 72, of Huntington, companion of Deborah Ann Melrose, died Aug. 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Special Metals. He chose to become a donation to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. Due to current social guidelines, no services will be held at this time.
VICKIE LYNN MONTGOMERY, 64, of Pikeville, Ky., died Aug. 6 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 13, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Muncy Cemetery, Pilgrim, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JOEL DAVID RICHARDS, 37, of Huntington, son of David and Lois Richards, died Aug. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A Service of Remembrance will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Grace Gospel Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Please follow social distancing and wear face coverings. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
JACOB AARON SMITH, 30, of Huntington, son of Virginia Johnson of Huntington, died Aug. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be private. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
WILBUR FRANKLIN THACKER II, 73, of Coal Grove, Ohio, father of Melissa Bowman of Flat Rock, Mich., and Teresa Mollett of Ironton, died Aug. 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired supervisor for General Industries. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.