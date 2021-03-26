The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOYCE MARIE WHITE ADKINS, 69, of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Cecil Adkins, died March 24. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Thompson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
HENRY RUSSELL ARROWOOD, 88, of Lavalette, died March 26 at Madison Park Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
FERN MCCORMICK CAMPBELL, 90, of Barboursville, died March 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JOYCE OLA BELLEW HOLLEY, 92, of Huntington, mother of Roger Johnson, died March 18 at Genesis Heritage Center. She was a retired teacher's aid. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ADA MILLER, 99, of Huntington, died March 25 at Madison Park Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.