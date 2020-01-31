The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDDIE RAY ASHWORTH, 65, of Ashton, W.Va., died Jan. 30. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. He has requested that no flowers be sent. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ROGER DALE GRAY, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Connie Gray, died Jan. 31 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hosice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
WAYNE SMITH JR., South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 31 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
DOROTHY FAYE SPARKS, 86, of Blaine, Ky., widow of Charles Sparks, died Jan. 29. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home; burial at Sparks Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lawrence County Funeral Home.
PEARL ANN WILLIAMSON, 84, of Genoa, widow of Sanford Williamson, died Jan. 30 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.