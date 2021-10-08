The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JACK MILLER, 77, of Huntington, husband of Susan Miller, died Oct. 7 at his residence. He was retired from Owens Illinois. Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Farmdale Church of Christ. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
NEWTON M. MOORE, 87, of Huntington, died Oct. 5 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Per his wishes, no services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PATRICIA ANN MULLETT, 74, of Huntington, died Oct. 7 at Community Hospice. She worked at Huntington Federal and Mack & Daves. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MARY NAGEL, widow of Walter Nagel, died Oct. 6. Funeral service will be noon Sunday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Leadman Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
SHIRLEY OPAL SUNDSTROM, 73, of Ceredo, died Oct. 6 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.