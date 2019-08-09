The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KAREN RUTH BILLHEIMER, 54, of Huntington, wife of James Billheimer, died Aug. 7 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was an employee with St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Chapel; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
ROBERT LEE BYRD, 66, of Huntington, died Aug. 5. Arrangements are in complete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
MICHAEL DAVIS, 42, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 7. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at McGhee Handley Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
WESLEY EARLS, 52, of Huntington, died Aug. 8 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
NAYOLA FRANCES GARRETT, 76, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Michael Garrett, died Aug. 7 at Boone Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Victory Freewill Baptist Church; burial at Garrett Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
JACQUELINE HALL, 91, of Drift, Ky., died Aug. 8 at Highlands ARH. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Lucy Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
DAVID LAWRENCE LANCASTER, 62, of Huntington, died Aug. 8 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home. www.rollinsfh.com
LINDSEY RUTHERFORD JR., 85, of Genoa, died Aug. 7 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
TIMOTHY TODD STRATTON, 57, of West Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Lisa Stratton, died Aug. 3. Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Maddox Swann Cemetery. Koontz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
BERNARD RENE TASSEN, 71, of Milton, died Aug. 7. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.