The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HENRY CLARK, 58, of David, Ky., died Dec. 4 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Ashland Elizabeth Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation 5-9 p.m., Dec. 6, at the funeral home.
PEGGY SHARON COLEMAN, 66, of Lexington, Ky., died Dec. 1 at Riverview Healthcare Center. Funeral service 1 p.m., Dec. 7, at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; entombment at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
CHOLE MARIE HALL, 1 week old, of Williamson, W.Va., daughter of Glenn Hall and Ashley Adkins, died Dec. 1. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com
HELEN HOUSTON, 98, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 5 at her residence. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
MAXINE KINNEY, 74, of McDowell, Ky., widow of teddy Kinney, died Dec. 5 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
GEORGE CLETIS MCCOMAS, 90, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Charlene McComas, died Dec. 6 at Wyngate at Rover's Edge. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JOE RAY SHEPHERD, 55, of Huntington, died Dec. 5 at Heritage Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com