The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

HENRY CLARK, 58, of David, Ky., died Dec. 4 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Ashland Elizabeth Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation 5-9 p.m., Dec. 6, at the funeral home.

PEGGY SHARON COLEMAN, 66, of Lexington, Ky., died Dec. 1 at Riverview Healthcare Center. Funeral service 1 p.m., Dec. 7, at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; entombment at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service.

CHOLE MARIE HALL, 1 week old, of Williamson, W.Va., daughter of Glenn Hall and Ashley Adkins, died Dec. 1. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com

HELEN HOUSTON, 98, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 5 at her residence. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

MAXINE KINNEY, 74, of McDowell, Ky., widow of teddy Kinney, died Dec. 5 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

GEORGE CLETIS MCCOMAS, 90, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Charlene McComas, died Dec. 6 at Wyngate at Rover's Edge. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.

JOE RAY SHEPHERD, 55, of Huntington, died Dec. 5 at Heritage Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments disabled.