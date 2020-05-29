Essential reporting in volatile times.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

RICHARD JEFFREY CROMPTON, 58, of Culloden, died May 26 at St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be no services. www.hensonandkitchen.com

FREDERICK HARTMAN HARRIS, 90, of Huntington, widower of Geraldine Harris, died May 26. Celebration of Life will be noon Monday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary; service will be available live at www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen. Those attending in person are asked to wear face masks or observe social distancing. www.hensonandkitchen.com

SHARON KAYE HUEY, 71, of South Point, Ohio, died May 27. She was a homemaker. There will be no services. www.slackandwallace.com

RICKEY SIPPS, 60, of Ashland, Ky., died May 26. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

RICHARD L. STROSNIDER, 85, formerly of Ashland, Ky., widower of Barbara Strosnider, died May 26 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Contributions can be made to First United Church Food Pantry or the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation. www.steenfuneralhome.com

JOHN T. WEIDENHELLER, 90, of Ashland, Ky., widower of Norma Weidenheller, died May 29 at Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Social distancing will be observed. www.steenfuneralhome.com

