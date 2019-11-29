The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAMELA SUE BRUMFIELD KEENEY, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 28. She was a custodian at Fairland School District. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JENNIE B. MIDKIFF, 91, of Huntington, widow of Thomas Midkiff, died Nov. 27 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was retired from First Mortgage Corporation. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RALPH OTTO MILLER JR., 75, died Nov. 27. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Deal Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.toysforkidsmc.com.
ARNOLD R. SPARKS, 81, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Beverly Sparks, died Nov. 28 at his residence. He was owner/operator of Reliance Security. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com