The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DARRELL FRANKLIN CHATFIELD JR., 56, of Pedro, Ohio, died April 27. He was a mechanic for Tri-State Transit Authority. Graveside service 1 p.m., May 1, at Woodland Cemetery. www.slackandwallace.com
DAVID ALLEN FLORA, 60, of Huntington, died April 28 at St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be no services. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
BERNICE HESTER DOBSON, 89, of Ashland, Ky., wife of Donald Dobson, died April 30 at her residence. She was former co-owner of Dick's Auto Wash. Private services will be held May 5 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice or Alzheimer's Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JAMES HAROLD DOMMERT, 70, of Branhcland, W.Va., husband of Joyce Dommert, died April 30 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force. There will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
PATTIE ELIZABETH HOLLAND, 51, of Huntington, died May 1 at her residence. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com