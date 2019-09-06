The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LONA IRENE HURLEY ADKINS, 72, of Kenova, wife of Henderson Adkins, died Sept. 4 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Rollins Funeral Home; interment at Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com
TAMMY BRYANT, 59, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Mack Bryant, died Sept. 4 at CAMC Memorial Division. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
VINTON EDMONDS, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Sept. 3. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
TOM LAKE, 75, of Huntington, husband of Ann Lake, died Sept. 4 at his residence. He was retired from INCO. Celebration of Life will be Saturday at Barboursville Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JAMES LEE LAMBERT, 83, of Huntington, husband of Margaret Lambert, died Sept. 4 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from Huntington Floodwall Board. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Reger Funeral Home; burial at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com
LILLIAN LORENE SIMPSON, 102, of Barboursville, died Sept. 5 at Wyngate Senior Living. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Memorial Park and Cremation Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Monday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JAMES RALEIGH SPRADLIN, 61, of Paintsville, Ky., husband of Susan Spradlin, died Sept. 4. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Preston Funeral Home; burial at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery.
RITA MARIE VOIERS, 75, of Langsville, Ohio, died Sept. 5. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Deal Funeral Home; burial at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.