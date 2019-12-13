The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY DEAL, 68, of Huntington, died Dec. 11. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
KAYE WEBER KINDER, 71, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 1. Graveside service will be noon Monday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
MARILYN JOAN SABOLSICE, 82, of Flatwoods, Ky., wife of John Sabolsice, died Dec. 10 at her residence. Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Priest for Life or a charity of one's choice. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KADENCE STAMPER, daughter of Travis and Olivia Stamper, died Dec. 11. Graveside service noon, Dec. 13, at Troy Maynard Cemetery. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.