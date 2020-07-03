The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILLY RAY CHAFINS, 72, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Loretta Chafins, died July 2 at Community Hospice Care Center. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel. www.hatfieldfc.com
DREAMA LEIGH CISCO, 79, of Beech Creek, W.Va., wife of Carlos Cisco, died July 1 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Looney Curve Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com
ROBERTA LOUISE FLOYD, 78, of Huntington, widow of Lawrence Floyd, died June 30 at the Cabell Health Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be Sunday at the Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service. www.regerfh.com
DELLA MAE GREEN, formerly of Mill Creek, W.Va., widow of Bob Green, died July 3 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
HAROLD KENNETH LAWSON, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Patricia Lawson, died July 1 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Entombment will be 2 p.m. Monday at Miller Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
GILBERT CLINTON LESTER, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Sally Lester, died July 2 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Beard Mortuary; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. www.beardmortuary.com
CANDY NICOLE ROBERTSON, 26, of Fort Gay, W.Va., wife of Emmanuel Robertson, died July 2. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Oak Grove Church; burial at Jim Robertson Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.