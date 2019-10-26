HUNTINGTON — Justin Rohrwasser kicked the game-winning field goal three times Saturday.
The Marshall University kicker booted a career-long 53-yarder as time expired to give the Thundering Herd a 26-23 victory over the Hilltoppers in a crucial Conference USA East Division football game in front of 22,099 spectators for Homecoming at rain-drenched Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
WKU twice called time out just before the snap hoping to rattle Rohrwasser, and both times the senior from Clifton Park, New York, split the uprights. Neither counted, but Rohrwasser was good again on his third attempt, sparking a celebration on the field and in the stands.
"If he had another one, he would have called it, too," Rohrwasser said of timeouts called by Hilltoppers coach Tyson Helton. "If we can get the snap off as they blow the whistle, I always say just hold it and let me hit it. I always say kickers aren't football players as much as they are golfers on the football team, the same form. If you get a chance to get a practice swing you can fix what you're doing wrong."
With the triumph, Marshall (5-3 overall, 3-1 C-USA) gained control of its own destiny in the East Division. WKU (5-3, 4-1) remains a half-game ahead of the Herd in the standings, but if both teams finish tied, Marshall wins the tie-breaker based on head-to-head competition. FAU (5-3, 3-1) clobbered Old Dominion 41-3 Saturday to remain in the race, but the Herd defeated the Owls 36-31 last week to own that tie-breaker.