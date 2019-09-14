HUNTINGTON - Last week, Marshall's offense couldn't get anything going in the second half of a loss to nationally ranked Boise State, prompting Marshall head coach Doc Holliday to say his team needed to find a way to win late.
It didn't take long for the Thundering Herd to put those new-found lessons to the test.
Marshall took possession with 5:42 left and rushed the ball eight straight times, salting away a 33-31 win over Ohio in the Battle for the Bell in front of 27,323 fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
It was another classic game in the 60th meeting between the teams.
The Thundering Herd led by 10 at the half, but Ohio used solid defensive adjustments and the play of Nathan Rourke to take its first lead at 31-27 on a 72-yard option keeper from Rourke with 11:14 left.
However, the Herd got a big offensive drive at the game's most critical point, using a hook-and-ladder to get across midfield before Xavier Gaines hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass after an Ohio defender fell down in coverage. However, a missed extra point left the Herd with only a two-point advantage, leaving things in flux.
The Herd was able to force an Ohio punt with under six minutes left by getting pressure on Rourke on third down. Ohio would never see the ball again.
Marshall's final drive produced enough rushing yards to put the team over 300 rushing yards on the day. The Herd finished with 511 yards of offense - 305 of which came on the ground.
Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green finished 17-of-28 for 206 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing six times for 50 yards, including two huge runs for first downs that ended the game.
Rourke was 15-of-25 for 215 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 118 yards and a score.
In the first half on Saturday, it appeared that Marshall's offensive struggles against Boise State were in the past as the Herd racked up 336 yards en route to a 27-17 halftime advantage.
Of those 336 yards, 205 yards came on the ground with Brenden Knox accounting for 133 of those yards. However, things changed for the Herd offense immensely when Knox exited the game.
Marshall also showed a few wrinkles that opened the playbook - a pair of which went for scores.
With the game tied at 17 late in the second quarter, the Herd lined up in a tight formation under center before going to a five-wide set that included tackle Will Ulmer splitting out in the slot. Ulmer's deception worked as Devin Miller took off straight down the middle of the field and caught an uncontested 22-yard touchdown pass from Green.
After a defensive stop, Knox had a pair of carries for 35 yards that helped set up Justin Rohrwasser's 37-yard field goal to set the halftime score.
Ohio's Louie Zervos missed a 43-yard attempt before the end of the half that could've gotten the Bobcats within one score.
Cramsey's creativity showed from the onset as the Herd took the opening drive into the end zone.
After Isaiah Green kept a Marshall drive alive with a 29-yard pass to Tavin Richardson on third down, Gaines lined up in the Wildcat, faked a handoff to Knox and ran around the left side for a 26-yard touchdown to open the scoring. It was one of two carries that Gaines - listed as a tight end - had for 50 yards in the first half.
Knox rushed for 133 of his yards in the first half and added a 2-yard touchdown to the mix as well. Marshall's offensive line was able to keep things moving forward as the Herd averaged 7.8 yards per play early on.
Zervos' 44-yard field goal got the Bobcats on the board while quarterback Nathan Rourke connected on scoring passes of 20 yards to Shane Hooks and 18 yards to De'Montre Tuggle to account for Ohio's first-half scoring.