HUNTINGTON — Men will have a chance to literally take a stroll in a woman's shoes this Saturday in Huntington.
Men from all over the Tri-State are invited to the third annual "Sips, Suds & Stilettos" fundraiser hosted by Dress for Success River Cities.
The fundraiser, which raises money to buy work attire for women, will be held at the Marshall University Recreation Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
The nonprofit organization is continuing a tradition of a 5K race held entirely for men in high heels. The men will raise money during their stiletto stroll, which turns out to be Dress for Success' largest fundraiser of the year.
That fundraiser has grown since it began three years ago, said Kaylin Staten, the organization's board secretary. It began as a 5K power walk in Ritter Park, but has now moved to Marshall's campus as its own event. This gives the organization room beyond the race to offer a cookout, drinks and a socializing opportunity.
This year's fundraiser carries the theme "Denim & Diamonds," which calls attention to the needs of blue-collar workers, Staten said.
When people think of Dress for Success, they often think of women in need of heels and dresses. However, that attire is only a small part of the workforce in West Virginia.
"There are a lot of women in this area that have blue-collar jobs," Staten said. "They are in need of work boots, hard hats and other safety attire."
Money raised will go toward purchasing new work-appropriate attire for women seeking jobs who don’t have the means to buy all new things. Tickets are $25 and include food, drinks and a front-row seat for the race.
Tickets may be purchased at the event or online at rivercities.dressforsuccess.org.
