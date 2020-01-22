2020 0123 mubasketball 19.jpg
Marshall's Darius George (21) grabs a rebound against Western Kentucky's Taveion Hollingsworth (11) during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Taveion Hollingsworth had 20 points as Western Kentucky narrowly beat Marshall 64-60 on Wednesday night.

Carson Williams had 15 points for WKU (13-6, 6-1 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Jared Savage added 14 points.

The Thundering Herd, who scored a season-low 21 second-half points, led by as many as 19 points in the first half and had a 55-45 lead with 11 minutes to play. They shot just 2 of 13 from the field the rest of the way as Western Kentucky scored 19 of the final 25 points.

Iran Bennett had 14 points and five blocks for the Thundering Herd (9-11, 3-4). Jarrod West and Marko Sarenac scored 10 points apiece.

The teams play again Saturday when Marshall visits WKU.

