Batman Signal
Buy Now

In this June 15, 2017, file photo, Tony Bradshaw, of Los Angeles, dressed as Batman, poses in front of a Bat-Signal projected onto City Hall during a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West in Los Angeles. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

 Chris Pizzello

NEW YORK — It's no joker. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity.

Fan gatherings are planned all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan is the illumination of the Batman signal.

It will start at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. It will also appear in 13 cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg.

It will light up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.