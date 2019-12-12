HUNTINGTON — A two-week drug investigation by the Huntington Police Department and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrests of two drug traffickers from Detroit.

According to a news release, the arrests followed the execution of two narcotics search warrants Wednesday.

Marcus Walls Jr., aka "Mo,” 23, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Deon Cunningham, aka "Savage,” 24, was charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The first search warrant was executed at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday at 925 Monroe Ave., which was a trap house for the drug-trafficking organization, according to the release.

Upon entering this residence, no occupants were found by HPD, but a search yielded distribution amounts of crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and a stolen firearm.

Approximately 35 minutes later, investigators executed the second search warrant at 122 West 9th Ave. Two members of the drug-trafficking organization were found in this residence with drug trafficking tools, two firearms and 91 ecstasy pills.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.