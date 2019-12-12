HUNTINGTON — A two-week drug investigation by the Huntington Police Department and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrests of two drug traffickers from Detroit.
According to a news release, the arrests followed the execution of two narcotics search warrants Wednesday.
Marcus Walls Jr., aka "Mo,” 23, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Deon Cunningham, aka "Savage,” 24, was charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
The first search warrant was executed at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday at 925 Monroe Ave., which was a trap house for the drug-trafficking organization, according to the release.
Upon entering this residence, no occupants were found by HPD, but a search yielded distribution amounts of crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and a stolen firearm.
Approximately 35 minutes later, investigators executed the second search warrant at 122 West 9th Ave. Two members of the drug-trafficking organization were found in this residence with drug trafficking tools, two firearms and 91 ecstasy pills.