HUNTINGTON – The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the location of a woman who was last seen at Cabell Huntington Hospital July 31, 2019.
Kelli Elaine Carson, 41, of Proctorville, Ohio, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 280 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has not made contact or communicated with family members.
Anyone with information of Carson’s whereabouts please contact HPD Sgt. Shane Bills through 911 or by calling 304-526-8585.