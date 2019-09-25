HUNTINGTON — Members of the Huntington Human Relations Commission are narrowing down the search for an executive director, but are not yet ready to make a final recommendation.
Commission members are conducting final interviews from a pool of at least 24 applicants for the position, said Carole Boster, who serves on the commission’s five-person search committee. It’s unclear how many finalists are being considered.
“We are preparing for final interviews, but I don’t think I can say much more than that,” Boster said.
Commission members held an executive session during a regular meeting Tuesday to discuss the ongoing selection process, but no decisions were made afterward.
During a meeting last month, Commission member E.J. Hassan, who is leading the search committee, set a Sept. 3 deadline for ranking the 24 applications and narrowing them down to six.
Applicants are being ranked from one to 10 on how well they match the position’s job description. Among the qualifications for the job, candidates should have considerable knowledge of civil rights practices, experience working with complaints, experience in building a budget and the ability to train and lead staff. The person should also have a four-year degree from a college or university in either criminal justice, sociology, industrial relations, management or a related field. There’s also a preference for those with a minimum of two years working in municipal government.
The rankings will narrow candidates to the top six before committee members will hold at least two rounds of interviews, Hassan said. The committee will then bring a preferred applicant before the full 11-member commission for their approval at a later date. If approved by the full commission, the person will be recommended to Mayor Steve Williams for hire.
The executive director will lead the revived Human Relations Commission, which investigates and holds hearings on cases of alleged discrimination arising from the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance. The commission may then issue subpoenas to investigate complaints and order companies or individuals to cease and desist any unlawful discriminatory practices. Commission members may issue penalties such as fines, repayment of lost wages and other compensation.
The executive director is set to make an annual salary up to $43,898. He or she will then hire a part-time administrative assistant, who is set to make up to $29,575 a year.
Huntington’s ordinance makes unlawful any discrimination on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, age, blindness, disability or veteran status. The city’s previous Human Relations Commission was formally disbanded in 2011 amid a lack of funding. It was revived this year after council members set aside money in the city’s 2019-20 fiscal year budget.