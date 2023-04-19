The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A 23-year-old Huntington man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for aiding and abetting the distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers also sentenced Kameron I. Ziegler to four years of supervised release for the federal drug crime.

