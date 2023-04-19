HUNTINGTON — A 23-year-old Huntington man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for aiding and abetting the distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers also sentenced Kameron I. Ziegler to four years of supervised release for the federal drug crime.
According to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Ziegler provided methamphetamine to someone for a drug delivery on May 6, 2022.
Ziegler admitted to being at a Roby Road residence with Kilan “Low” Nicks, who sold approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine and three grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant.
On March 6, Nicks was sentenced to 12 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. Nicks was convicted of distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
