HUNTINGTON — A man was arrested in Ashland on Thursday in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Huntington.
William “Billy” Waddell, 28, of Ironton, is charged on an outstanding malicious wounding warrant in the shooting of Anthony Kessick on Sunday in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue, according to a release by the Huntington Police Department.
Waddell is additionally charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance and failure to appear in court, according to the Boyd County Detention Center, where he was jailed Thursday morning.
Kessick remains hospitalized following the shooting. No further details were provided.
Huntington police were assisted by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Coal Grove Police Department and Ashland Police Department.