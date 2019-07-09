Womb Transplant
Buy Now

This June 18, 2019, photo provided by the Cleveland Clinic shows the newborn girl born from a woman who received the hospital's first uterus transplant. Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth. (Stephen Travarca/Cleveland Clinic via AP)

 Stephen Travarca

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic says it has delivered the first baby in North America after a womb transplant from a dead donor.

Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor such as a friend or relative. In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world's first birth using a deceased donor's womb.

These transplants were pioneered by a Swedish doctor who did the first successful one five years ago.

The Cleveland hospital said Tuesday that the girl was born in June. The clinic has done five uterus transplants so far and three have been successful, with two women waiting to attempt pregnancy with new wombs. In all, the clinic aims to enroll 10 women in its study.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.