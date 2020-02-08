Interstsate Bridge 1
Buy Now

Both eastbound lanes on the I-64 bridge spanning the Kanawha River between St. Albans and Nitro were closed Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, due to an emergency structural problem. The bridge reopened Saturday.

 F. Brian Ferguson/HD Media

CHARLESTON — A major interstate highway bridge in West Virginia reopened Saturday after it was closed this week for emergency repairs, transportation officials said.

Eastbound traffic at the Interstate 64 bridge over the Kanawha River near Nitro was rerouted Thursday as crews assessed the damage to a failed expansion joint and made plans for repairs, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The bridge reopened Saturday morning after forms were built under the bridge and crews poured concrete late Friday afternoon, officials said in a news release.

State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown said crews worked to repair the bridge in difficult weather conditions.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.