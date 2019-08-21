IRONTON, Ohio - The Ironton Police Department is seeking information to locate a man wanted for questioning following a Wednesday morning fight that left one dead.

Harold Taylor died at Kings Daughter Medical Center in Ashland Wednesday. He was transported there after officers found him in the roadway with injuries. Officers responded to the corner of South 9th Street at Spruce Street around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a fight.

The Ironton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of James Wilson, a person of interest in the case.

An autopsy of Taylor will be performed in Frankfort, Kentucky. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Joe Ross at 740-532-5606.

