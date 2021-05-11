The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOANNA ALLEN, 89, of Huntington, widow of Douglas H. Allen, died May 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She had worked at the C&O Hospital as a nurse’s aide. At her request, she will be cremated and private services will be at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
VICTORIA BAYLESS, 90, of Logan, W.Va., died May 10. She worked in the County Clerk’s office at the Logan County Courthouse. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. May 14 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Friends are welcome one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
DOROTHY E. BLAKE, 100, of Lesage, widow of Anse Blake Sr., died May 10 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She had a housecleaning and caregiving business. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIAM EDWARD BURDEN, 81, of Dayton, Tenn., husband of Sharon Burton, died May 8 in Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton, Tenn. Private family service will be conducted at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DEBRA ANN LEWIS CADE, 65, of Ironton, widow of Ronnie Cade, died May 8 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 13 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Slab Fork Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KENNETH D. DAVIS III, 30, of Delbarton, W.Va., son of Kenneth D. Davis and Lahomah Estep Davis of Delbarton, died May 8 at home. Memorial service 1 p.m. May 15 at the David Family Cemetery, Hell Creek, W.Va. Donations are suggested to Autism Speaks. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM RAY EASTHAM, 47, of Ironton, father of Brea Eastham of Coal Grove, Ohio, died May 6 at home. He worked for himself in construction. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JEROME ALLEN FITZPATRICK, 28, of Ironton, son of Tina Rucker Fitzpatrick and Sterling Price, died May 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 14 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JANET WILLIAMS BROWN FRALEY, 78, of Georgetown, Ky., formerly Ironton, widow of Handley Davis, George A. Brown and Steven Fraley, died May 6 at home. She had been a bookkeeper and restaurant manager for the Ironton Country Club and Chowan Country Club in Edenton, N.C. Funeral service will be at noon May 14 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 13 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RICHARD FREITAS, 72, of Coal Grove, Ohio, fiancé of Kathy Gannon, died May 9 at home. There will be private family services. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
SHERRY LYNN GIBSON, 63, of Huntington, widow of Delbert McKinley Gibson Sr., died May 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 13 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
AMY LYNNE ISAACS, 54, of Wayne, widow of James David Isaacs, died April 6 at home. She was a retired CNA for Pinnacle Care. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. May 12 at Skeens Cemetery, East Lynn. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD MARTIN LEWIS, JR., 60, of Rockbridge, Ohio, father of Lisa Smith, died April 16 in Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. June 5 at Deer Run Manor, 23121 Buena Vista Rd., Rockbridge, Ohio.
TOMMY LEE MAYS, 87, of Ironton, husband of Lana Gail Robinson Mays, died May 9 at home. He was a retired pipe fitter at AK Steel. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. May 13 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Slab Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
ELOISE NIBERT, 93, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died May 10 in Pleasant Valley Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 13 at Faith Gospel Church, Gallipolis Ferry; burial following in Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
KATHLEEN MARIE HANCOCK SHERIDAN, 72, of Ironton, wife of Patrick Sheridan, died May 9 at Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Scioto County, Ohio, schools. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. May 15 at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, Ironton. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to Ironton Catholic Schools, 905 S 5th St., Ironton 45638. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES NORTON MICHAEL STEPHENS II, 40 of Huntington, son of Patty Sue Poff Tackett, died May 6. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JENNIE LEE WILSON of Winston-Salem, N.C., formerly Huntington, died May 6. She was a secretary at Beverly Hills Middle School in Huntington. Donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center, Winston-Salem, and to the choir at Bland Street United Methodist Church, Bluefield, W.Va. Frank Vogler and Sons Funeral Home, Clemmons, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY ALLEN WILSON, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 13 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.