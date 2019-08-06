BLOX Coal CLEAN.jpg

CHARLESTON — A federal judge has approved Contura Energy's bid for three mines owned by the bankrupt Blackjewel coal company.

A Blackjewel spokesman says U.S. District Judge Frank Volk in West Virginia approved the sale Tuesday. The deal still needs the federal government's approval before it's finalized.

Contura has said it wants to reopen and rehire staffers from Blackjewel's Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines in Wyoming but still needs to determine employment decisions at the Pax Surface Mine in West Virginia.

A Contura spokesman declined to comment Tuesday pending the federal government's approval. The Tennessee-based company had bid nearly $34 million for the three mines.

The judge also approved bids for several other Blackjewel mines in the two-day sales hearing.

Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection July 1.

