CLEVELAND — A Cleveland-based federal judge partially lifted a protective order Monday, paving the way for some extensive opioid-related data composed by the federal government to be released to the public for the first time.
U.S. District Judge Dan Polster lifted the ban Monday on all the data collected previous to Dec. 31, 2012. While the data obtained after that date remains under seal, Polster is expected to rule later this month on what of that data should be released.
The data — from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Automated Reports and Consolidated Ordering System, or ARCOS, database — is expected to show where drug firms sent opioids across the county, when they did so and in what quantities.
It was turned over in three federal lawsuits filed against drug distributors and pharmacies in three counties, including Cabell County in West Virginia and Summit and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio. The drug companies named in the lawsuits are accused of oversupplying communities with opioid painkillers, which is believed to have started the opioid epidemic.
Polster’s order comes after a June ruling by the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals which said Polster abused his power in issuing a blanket protective order prohibiting the public release of the data. The court said Polster should revisit the protective order, selectively choose what should be sealed and lift the blanket order.
The case went to the appeals court after Polster shot down media attempts to retrieve the data made in court filings by HD Media, which owns The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington and the Charleston Gazette-Mail, and The Washington Post. The two newspaper company’s appealed his decision to the Sixth Circuit and won.
The newspapers had argued public interest in viewing the data outweighed the government’s interest in secrecy.
HD Media expects it will receive the data within the next few days.
In a joint statement released Monday, theNational Prescription Opiate Litigation MDL Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee co-leads Huntington-based Paul T. Farrell Jr. of Greene Ketchum, Farrell, Bailey & Tweel, LLP; Paul J. Hanly Jr. of Simmons Hanly Conroy; and Joe Rice of Motley Rice LLC., said the ruling was a positive and transparent step forward.
“Unearthing this data for the benefit of the public is part of the ongoing litigation process that started over a year and a half ago and is the beginning of the revelations to come around the role we believe the defendants had in fueling this epidemic. The American people deserve transparency, and that’s exactly what this order has given them,” they said.
Polster has ordered the sides in the case to meet and agree by July 25 on a new protective order for data collected after Jan. 1,2013 and suspicious order reports, which would show flagged orders made by buyers.
