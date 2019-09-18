BLOX court legal 01
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia jury has convicted a Charleston man in the death of his ex-girlfriend's 8-month-old daughter.

News outlets report William Ellis Bowen IV was convicted Tuesday on charges of child abuse causing death and failure to provide medical care for a child resulting in death. The charges stem from the June 2018 death of Lillyann Aubriana Hudson.

The girl's mother, Chellbie Elaine Hudson, pleaded guilty last month to child neglect resulting in death and agreed to testify against Bowen.

Authorities have said that Kanawha County deputies responding to a report of an unresponsive baby last summer found the infant covered in bruises. They said she was taken to a hospital and died. An autopsy found Lillyann suffered head trauma that caused massive internal bleeding.

