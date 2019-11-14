2013 0616 SesquiCoverMain 01

West Virginia's iconic gold Capitol dome in Charleston is pictured.

 The Associated Press
The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is calling lawmakers back for another special legislative session.

The Republican governor on Thursday issued a proclamation to have the Legislature take up bills dealing with tourism tax credits, expunging DUI offenses and the state road fund on Monday.

The governor already had lawmakers reconvene for an education-focused special session this summer, where the Legislature passed a GOP bill allowing the state’s first charter schools. The measure has sharp criticism from Democrats and educators in the state.

Lawmakers are scheduled to be in the state Capitol on Monday for committee meetings.

