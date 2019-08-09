Big question in opioid suits: How to divide any settlement

This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-milligram pills of oxycodone.

 Keith Srakocic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is receiving more than $9 million from a federal agency to help combat opioid addiction.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the money will help expand access to services dealing with substance use disorder and mental health problems.

The agency says community health centers, rural organizations and academic institutions involved in the fight will also benefit from the nearly $9.2 million in funding. It says the awards will support a five-point opioid strategy introduced by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Officials say the award to Kentucky include $3.5 million to increase access to behavioral health services. They say another $2.7 million will strengthen efforts in rural communities to provide prevention, treatment and recovery services.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.