LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A tie vote among a Kentucky county's board of education means its public schools won't have dedicated police officers when the year begins in a week.
The Louisville Courier Journal reports the Jefferson County Board of Education split 3-3, sinking a measure to approve contracts for school resource officers from local law enforcement agencies. A resignation last month left the tie-breaking seat vacant.
School district spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the district now needs to discuss a security plan.
A new law aimed to put officers in schools throughout the state in response to school shootings, including a 2018 shooting in Kentucky. But the law doesn't mandate this happens; it only allows education and law enforcement officials to collaborate on assigning school resource officers as funds and staffing allow.