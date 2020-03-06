China Outbreak
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.

The positive test came back Friday afternoon and the patient, whose age was not given, is in isolation in Lexington.

Beshear said more information on the subject would be released later. Ten people have been tested at the state lab; nine have come back negative for the virus.

Beshear said “there is no need to panic” and the threat to the general population remains low.

“This is what we've been preparing for,” the governor said at a news conference.

Indiana also confirmed its first case on Friday and Tennessee confirmed its first case Thursday.

