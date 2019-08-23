Must West Virginia governor live in capital? Suit continues

This Jan. 9, 2019, file photo shows West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivering his State of the State address in the House of Delegates' Chamber in Charleston.

 Chris Dorst

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A Kentucky county has worked out a deal to settle delinquent property taxes owed by a company once controlled by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Floyd County is to receive $400,000 under the deal. County Attorney Keith Bartley said county officials didn't enter a previous agreement because they were unwilling to waive 100% of the penalties and interest owed by Kentucky Fuel.

The delinquent taxes totaled $671,000 from six years. Bartley said the original face amount was about $313,000.

In the earlier deal, Justice family companies wiped out millions in delinquent property taxes due to the state and four other eastern Kentucky counties — Knott, Pike, Harlan and Magoffin.

