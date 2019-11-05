Election 2019 Kentucky Governor

Kentucky Gov. and Republican gubernatorial candidate Matt Bevin signs in to receive his ballot to cast his ballot in the state's general election in Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

 Timothy D. Easley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The race for governor in Kentucky between incumbent GOP Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear is too close to call.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Beshear has a lead of 4,658 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of 0.3 percentage points.

There is no mandatory recount law in Kentucky. Bevin may request counties recanvass their results, which is not a recount, but rather a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.

Bevin would need to seek and win a court's approval for a recount, the process for which would be dictated by the court.

